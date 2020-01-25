Selena Gomez's "Rare" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Selena Gomez's Rare is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, followed by Moneybagg Yo's Time Served at No. 3, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and DaBaby's Kirk at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 6, Jackboys' self-titled CD at No. 7, the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 8, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 9 and Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 10.