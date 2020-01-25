Steven Tyler and his rock band Aerosmith were honored at a star-studded MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday night in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rock band Aerosmith was honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded tribute concert in Los Angeles.
John Legend sang "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," the Jonas Brothers did "Crazy" and Jessie J performed "I'll Be Home Tonight," on Friday, E! News reported.
Billboard.com reported Cheap Trick performed "Rats in the Cellar," Ashley McBryde covered "Dude (Looks Like a Lady,)" Kesha sang "Janie's Got a Gun" and LeAnn Rimes belted "Livin' on the Edge," while Aerosmith performed its own hits "Big 10 Inch Record," "Dream On" and "Sweet Emotion."
Guitarist Joe Perry's Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp also helped out Aerosmith on "Train Kept A-Rollin."
"Musicians, magicians, artists. And remember, people only really get interesting when they start to rattle the bars on their cages. And the best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up," lead singer Steven Tyler said as Aerosmith collected its award.
Drummer Joey Kramer did not perform with Aerosmith during the show because of a legal dispute with his fellow musicians about his readiness to rejoin the group following an injury.
He was, however, permitted to appear with the band when its prize was presented.
"A shout out to love and gratitude, to MusiCares, to all our fans, to my partners, to my ever supportive wife, Linda, and to you guys out there and to the music industry," Kramer said.
The concert raised $6 million for The Recording Academy's efforts to assist musicians in need.
MusiCares 2020 honors Aerosmith as Person of the Year
Actor Channing Tatum and British singer and songwriter Jessie J arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian arrive for the event. MusiCares provides financial assistance, addiction recovery, outreach and other resources to musicians in need. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Alice Cooper and his daughter Calico Cooper. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge (L) and actress Linda Wallem. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jason Mraz. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Australian musician Orianthi. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jerry Cantrell (L) and and Cesar Gueikian. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Singer Kesha. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
British musician David Stewart. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
(L-R) Rick Springfield, Gavin DeGraw, Sammy Hagar and Kevin Cronin of band the REO Speedwagon. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Luis Fonsi (L) and çgueda Lopez. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Gary Clark Jr. and his wife, Australian model Nicole Trunfio. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
(L-R) Daxx Nielsen, Tom Petersson, Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander and Robin Taylor Zander Jr. of Cheap Trick. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jimmy Jam and Lisa Padilla. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Musician Richie Sambora. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo