(L-R) Daxx Nielsen, Tom Petersson, Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander and Robin Taylor Zander Jr. of U.S. rock band Cheap Trick arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Channing Tatum and English singer and songwriter Jessie J arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steven Tyler and his rock band Aerosmith were honored at a star-studded MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday night in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rock band Aerosmith was honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year at a star-studded tribute concert in Los Angeles.

John Legend sang "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," the Jonas Brothers did "Crazy" and Jessie J performed "I'll Be Home Tonight," on Friday, E! News reported.

Billboard.com reported Cheap Trick performed "Rats in the Cellar," Ashley McBryde covered "Dude (Looks Like a Lady,)" Kesha sang "Janie's Got a Gun" and LeAnn Rimes belted "Livin' on the Edge," while Aerosmith performed its own hits "Big 10 Inch Record," "Dream On" and "Sweet Emotion."

Guitarist Joe Perry's Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp also helped out Aerosmith on "Train Kept A-Rollin."

"Musicians, magicians, artists. And remember, people only really get interesting when they start to rattle the bars on their cages. And the best way to make your dreams come true is to wake up," lead singer Steven Tyler said as Aerosmith collected its award.

Drummer Joey Kramer did not perform with Aerosmith during the show because of a legal dispute with his fellow musicians about his readiness to rejoin the group following an injury.

He was, however, permitted to appear with the band when its prize was presented.

"A shout out to love and gratitude, to MusiCares, to all our fans, to my partners, to my ever supportive wife, Linda, and to you guys out there and to the music industry," Kramer said.

The concert raised $6 million for The Recording Academy's efforts to assist musicians in need.