Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in California said rapper YG was arrested Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation related to a robbery.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said YG, real name Keenon Jackson, 29, was arrested on suspicion of robbery Friday following the execution of a search warrant at the Go Loko rapper's home in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Deputy Grace Medrano told KTLA-TV the search warrant was part of an "ongoing criminal investigation."

YG was booked into the Men's Central Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due in court Tuesday.

The arrest comes about six months after a search of a Hollywood Hills mansion being leased by YG led to one arrest and several other detentions. The sheriff's office said the earlier incident was tied to a July 3 pursuit and shootout in Compton that involved a black Cadillac Escalade leased to the rapper.

YG denied any involvement in the shooting, which killed bystander Ricky Starks, 65.

It was unclear Friday whether the incidents were connected.