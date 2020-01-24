Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Phish has announced a new North American summer tour.

The band will be kicking the tour off with a two-night stand at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on July 14-15.

Phish will also be returning to Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo., for their annual Labor Day weekend event that will take place from Sept. 4-6.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Feb. 7.

Fans can fill out ticket request forms to obtain a limited number of tickets until Monday at 12 p.m. EDT.

Here is the full list of dates for Phish's 2020 North American summer tour

July 14 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena

July 15 -- Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena

July 17 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheater

July 18 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheater

July 19 -- George, Wash., at Gorge Amphitheater

July 21 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 22 -- Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 24 -- Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum

July 25 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

July 26 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

July 29 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

July 31 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Aug. 1 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Piedmont Park

Aug. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Piedmont Park

Aug. 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 5 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 7 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 8 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 9 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 11 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

Aug. 12 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

Aug. 14 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 15 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Atlantic City Beach

Aug. 16 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Atlantic City Beach

Sept. 4 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Sept. 5 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Sept. 6 -- Commerce City, Colo., at Dick's Sporting Goods Park