Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne released on Instagram a teaser for his upcoming album Funeral which will be released next Friday.

The teaser, posted on Friday, features the album's font with a white background as a snippet of a song plays.

"Welcome to the funeral. Closed casket as usual," Wayne says during the teaser.

Funeral is the rapper's 13th studio album and follows the 2018 release of Tha Carter V which topped the U.S. album charts.

Wayne has not announced how many tracks will be featured on Funeral or if it will contain any guest appearances.

Wayne's official website allows fans to pre-order the new album or buy Funeral-branded merchandise.