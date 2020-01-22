Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The 2020 Faster Horses festival will feature headlining performances from Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the country music festival Wednesday on Twitter.

This year's event runs July 17-19 in Brooklyn, Mich. Tickets go on sale Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET, with passes ranging from $215 for general admission to $650 for the VIP tack room reserved package.

Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi, Tracy Lawrence, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hardy, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, David Lee Murphy, Ingrid Andress, Gone West and Dee Jay Silver will also perform.

"Are y'all ready to do this thing? The #partyofthesummer returns, bringing Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi & many more!" the post reads.

Rhett released his fourth studio album, Center Point Road, in May, and said in November that his daughters, Willa and Ada, have changed his music. He will launch his Center Point Road tour in support of his album in May.

Aldean released his ninth studio album, 9, in November. He will support the album with his We Back tour, which begins Jan. 30. He added 22 dates to the tour last week.