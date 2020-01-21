Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rock band Nickelback is going on tour in 2020.
The group shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for All the Right Reasons, a new tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of its album of the same name.
Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant and Switchfoot will join Nickelback on the tour, which begins June 19 in Raleigh, N.C. Tickets go on sale Jan. 23.
"15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It's about time we celebrate," the post reads. "All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot."
All the Right Reasons was released in October 2005. The album includes the singles "Photograph," "Animals," "Savin' Me," "Far Away," "Rockstar," "If Everyone Cared" and "Side of a Bullet."
"When we made All the Right Reasons it was special for us, but we didn't know what it would mean to the fans," Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger told People. "Someones fate intervenes and when this album was released, we had no idea it would connect with people in such a huge way."
"At this point, the songs don't really feel like they belong to us anymore. They belong to everyone that has made them a part of their life," he said. "We can't wait to get on the road this summer and play songs that we have never performed live before as well as songs that have been staples of our live show."
Nickelback most recently released its ninth studio album, Feed the Machine, in June 2017.
Here's the full list of dates for the All the Right Reasons tour:
June 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 20 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 26 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
June 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
June 30 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 2 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 3 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
July 10 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
July 11 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 19 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
July 25 - Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 26 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 31 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 6 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 8 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
Aug. 9 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground
Aug. 16 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 4 - Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 11 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 15 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena
Sept. 18 - Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 19 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 29 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre