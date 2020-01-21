Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Rock band Nickelback is going on tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Tuesday on Twitter for All the Right Reasons, a new tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of its album of the same name.

Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant and Switchfoot will join Nickelback on the tour, which begins June 19 in Raleigh, N.C. Tickets go on sale Jan. 23.

"15 years ago we released All The Right Reasons. It's about time we celebrate," the post reads. "All The Right Reasons Tour. Playing the album from cover to cover and more. Featuring our friends @STPBand, @TheTylerBryant and @Switchfoot."

All the Right Reasons was released in October 2005. The album includes the singles "Photograph," "Animals," "Savin' Me," "Far Away," "Rockstar," "If Everyone Cared" and "Side of a Bullet."

"When we made All the Right Reasons it was special for us, but we didn't know what it would mean to the fans," Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger told People. "Someones fate intervenes and when this album was released, we had no idea it would connect with people in such a huge way."

"At this point, the songs don't really feel like they belong to us anymore. They belong to everyone that has made them a part of their life," he said. "We can't wait to get on the road this summer and play songs that we have never performed live before as well as songs that have been staples of our live show."

Nickelback most recently released its ninth studio album, Feed the Machine, in June 2017.

Here's the full list of dates for the All the Right Reasons tour:

June 19 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 20 - Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 23 - Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 26 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

June 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 30 - Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 2 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 - Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 10 - Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

July 11 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 19 - Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

July 25 - Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 26 - Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 31 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 6 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 8 - Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Aug. 9 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 15 - West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Aug. 16 - Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 19 - Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 - Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 - Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 4 - Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 11 - Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 - Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 15 - Spokane, Wash., at Spokane Arena

Sept. 18 - Boise, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 19 - West Valley City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 29 - Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre