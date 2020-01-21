View this post on Instagram

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Christina Milian is a mom of two.

The 38-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram Monday after welcoming a son, Isaiah, with her boyfriend, French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora.

Milian shared a black-and-white photo of her baby boy holding onto one of her fingers.

"And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20," she captioned the post. "Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."

Pokora posted a similar picture on his own account.

"@christinamilian you're my hero," he wrote.

Singer Cassie, actress Gabrielle Union and actor and television personality Nick Cannon were among those to congratulate Milian and Pokora in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!! So happy for you guys! Can't wait to meet Isaiah," Cassie wrote.

"OMGGGGGG so happy for you mama!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Union added.

"Congratulations on your new young King!" Cannon said.

Milian also has a 9-year-old daughter, Violet, with her ex-husband, rapper The-Dream. She announced in August that she was expecting a son with Pokora.

"Oh BOY we're above and beyond Cloud 9! #grateful #itsaboy," Milian wrote on Instagram at the time.

Milian last released the EP 4U in 2015. She recently starred in the Netflix series Soundtrack and the romantic comedy film Falling Inn Love.