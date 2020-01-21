Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Indie rock band Bright Eyes is reuniting after a nearly decade-long hiatus.

The group announced Tuesday on Twitter that it has signed with Dead Oceans and will perform its first shows in nine years.

"Today Bright Eyes is pleased to announce the band's signing to Dead Oceans (@DeadOceans), as well as share a run of 2020 tour dates," the post reads.

Bright Eyes will perform a series of shows with Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. The tour begins March 23 in Tokyo, Japan, and ends with the End of the Road Festival in Salisbury, England, in September.

Dead Oceans said Tuesday that Bright Eyes is working on new music. The company shared a video of the group in the studio with an orchestra.

"After a 9 year hiatus, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott, have re-grouped to record and tour in 2020. #BrightEyes2020," Dead Oceans tweeted.

Bright Eyes was previously signed to Saddle Creek Records, founded by Mogis and Oberst's brother Justin Oberst.

Bright Eyes is known for such singles as "Drunk Kid Catholic," "Lover I Don't Have to Love," "Take It Easy (Love Nothing)," "Hot Knives" and "Shell Games." The band's most recent album, The People's Key, was released in February 2011.

Oberst released the solo albums Upside Down Mountain, Ruminations and Salutations during the Bright Eyes hiatus. He also recorded and performed with Phoebe Bridgers as Better Oblivion Community Center.

Here's the list of Bright Eyes 2020 tour dates:

March 23 - Tokyo, Japan, at Liquidroom

May 21-22 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Palladium

June 20 - Queens, N.Y., at Forest Hills Stadium

Sept. 3-6 - Salisbury, England, at End of the Road Festival