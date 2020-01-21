Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani express their love for each other in the new music video for their duet, "Nobody But You."

The clip, released on Tuesday, features the musical couple singing to each other and snuggling on a couch.

Shelton and Stefani have a date at a resturant and drive around happily in a car. Shelton also dons a tie and jacket with Stefani wearing a sparkling dress for an onstage performance.

"I don't wanna live without you/ I don't wanna even breathe/ I don't wanna dream about you/ I wanna wake up with you next to me/ I don't wanna go down any other road now/ I don't wanna love nobody but you/ Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now/ I don't wanna love nobody but you," the duo sing together during the chorus.

"Nobody But You" appears on Shelton's 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Shelton and Stefani, who confirmed their relationship in November 2015, will be performing together at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.