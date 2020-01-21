Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Alice Cooper will perform across the U.S. this summer.

The 71-year-old singer announced Tuesday on Twitter that he's adding a new leg to his Ol' Black Eyes is Back tour.

Cooper will be joined by special guests Tesla and Lita Ford. The new leg starts May 30 in Paso Robles, Calif., and ends June 27 in Detroit, Mich.

"Just announced we're hitting the road this summer in cities across the US with @Teslaband & @litaford!" the post reads.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with special VIP pre-sale tickets available Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Cooper kicked off the Ol' Black Eyes is Back tour in July, and performed a second leg of the tour in November. He will launch a new, North American leg in the spring, which runs April 1-22.

Cooper released the new EP Breadcrumbs in September. He is also a member of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which released the album Rise in June.

Here's the full list of dates for the Ol' Black Eyes is Back summer tour:

May 30 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May 31 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

June 3 - Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom

June 5 - Thackerville, Okla., at Winstar World Casino

June 6 - Topeka, Kans., Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 9 - Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend Amphitheatre

June 10 - Huber Heights, Ohio, at Rose Music Center

June 12 - Welch, Minn., at Treasure Island Resort & Casino (with Blue Oyster Cult)

June 13 - Chicago, Ill., at Rosemont Theatre

June 14 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 16 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 - Wilkes Barre, Pa., at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 - Gilford, N.H., at Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 - Baltimore, Md., at The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (without Tesla)

June 23 - Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Mann Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 - Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre