Donald Fagen with Steely Dan. The band has announced a new tour with special guest Steve Winwood. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Steely Dan has announced a new, North American summer tour that will feature special guest Steve Winwood.

The Earth After Hours tour will begin on June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Steely Dan and Winwood will be performing a collection of their hit songs on the tour.

Steely Dan is best known for songs "Reelin' In The Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Dirty Work," "Do It Again" and more.

Here are the full list of dates for Steely Dan's Earth After Hours tour

June 2 -- Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

June 6 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

June 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

June 9 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 13 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

June 14 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 17 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

June 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 -- Memphis, Tenn., at TBA

June 23 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

June 24 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 26 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 30 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 1 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 3 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater

July 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 7 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

July 8 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap

July 10 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts