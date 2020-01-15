Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Steely Dan has announced a new, North American summer tour that will feature special guest Steve Winwood.
The Earth After Hours tour will begin on June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
Steely Dan and Winwood will be performing a collection of their hit songs on the tour.
Steely Dan is best known for songs "Reelin' In The Years," "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Dirty Work," "Do It Again" and more.
Here are the full list of dates for Steely Dan's Earth After Hours tour
June 2 -- Portland, Ore., at Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 4 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
June 6 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion
June 8 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl
June 9 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 13 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
June 14 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 17 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
June 19 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 -- Memphis, Tenn., at TBA
June 23 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
June 24 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 26 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
June 30 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 1 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 3 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
July 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 7 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
July 8 -- Vienna, Va., at Wolf Trap
July 10 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 11 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts