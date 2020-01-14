Jan. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT has released a Japanese-language music video.

The K-pop group shared a new video for its song "Run Away" on Tuesday.

The video shows the members of TXT singing and dancing in front of a place called Game Land. The group enters another world after putting a token into an old arcade game.

TXT initially released "Run Away" as the Korean-language song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)." The song appears on the group's debut studio album, The Dream Chapter: Magic, released in October.

The original music video depicts the members of TXT as students who discover a fantastical world through a door in a pool.

TXT will make its official Japanese debut with the single album Magic Hour on Wednesday. The single album includes the Japanese versions of "Run Away," "Angel or Devil" and "Crown."

TXT is the first new act from Big Hit Entertainment since the boy band BTS. The group debuted in March with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.