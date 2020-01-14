Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore will return with a new album in March.

The 35-year-old singer and actress said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she will release Silver Landings, her first new album in over 10 years, on March 6.

Moore shared the cover art for the album, which shows her wearing a gold top on a sunny day.

"It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn't be more thrilled with or ready to share," the star captioned the post.

"Having music back in my life makes me feel like a more complete version of myself, in ways I wasn't even expecting," she said. "The experience of writing, recording (and soon to be touring) it with some of the people I love most in the world is an experience I will treasure forever."

Moore also released a music video for her new song "Save a Little for Yourself." The video shows Moore performing with a band.

Moore's most recent album, Amanda Leigh, debuted in May 2009. She said in an interview with The New York Times in February 2019 that her ex-husband, Ryan Adams, was emotionally abusive during their marriage and negatively affected her music career.

"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time -- my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore said of Adams.

Moore said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November that she collaborated with her husband, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, on her new album.

"We've written the whole record together," she shared. "He's playing all on the album. We're going to go on tour together. It's pretty cute."

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us. The series co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, and will have its Season 4 mid-season premiere Tuesday.