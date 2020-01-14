Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammys this month.

The 27-year-old singer and actress announced Tuesday on Instagram that she will take the stage Jan. 26 at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Lovato shared a promo photo for her performance and referenced a prior post in December where she said, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing..."

"I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv," Lovato wrote Tuesday.

The Recording Academy confirmed the news on its website. Lovato joins previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The Grammys will air live on CBS. Lizzo leads the field of nominees, followed by Eilish and Lil Nas X.

The Grammys will mark Lovato's first public performance since her 2018 overdose and hospitalization. She reflected on her personal struggles at the Teen Vogue summit in November.

"I love the person that I am today," Lovato said.

"What I see in the mirror [is] someone that's overcome a lot," she added. "I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter."

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in 2017. As an actress, she made her debut as Jenny, Will's (Eric McCormack) surrogate, on the NBC series Will & Grace last week.