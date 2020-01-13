Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Volbeat announced on Monday a new North American spring tour in support of their seventh studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.
The band will begin the tour on April 4 at Big Surf in Tempe, Ariz.
Clutch and The Picturebooks are serving as the special guests. Tickets go on sale for the general public begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Rewind, Replay, Rebound was released in August. Volbeat will also be touring Europe in June and July.
"We can't wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans," the group said in a statement.
"We're beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!" they continued.
Here is the full lists of North American dates for Volbeat's Rewind, Replay, Rebound tour
April 4 -- Tempe, Ariz., at Big Surf
April 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Palms Casino Resort
April 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom
April 8 -- Independence, Mo., at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
April 10 -- Irving, Texas., at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 11 -- Beaumont, Texas at Ford Arena
April 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Auditorium
April 14 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Knoxville Civic Coliseum
April 15 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
May 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
May 2 -- Hershey, Pa., at GIANT Center
May 3 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Epicenter Festival
May 5 -- Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Center
May 6 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
May 8 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at 93X Twin City Takeover
May 9 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Eagles Ballroom
May 10 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at The DeltaPlex Arena
May 12 -- Baltimore, Md., at UMBC Event Center
May 13 -- New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17