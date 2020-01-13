Michael Poulsen performs with Volbeat on May 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rob Caggiano of Volbeat. The band will start touring North America in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Volbeat announced on Monday a new North American spring tour in support of their seventh studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

The band will begin the tour on April 4 at Big Surf in Tempe, Ariz.

Clutch and The Picturebooks are serving as the special guests. Tickets go on sale for the general public begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound was released in August. Volbeat will also be touring Europe in June and July.

"We can't wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our U.S. fans," the group said in a statement.

"We're beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!" they continued.

Here is the full lists of North American dates for Volbeat's Rewind, Replay, Rebound tour

April 4 -- Tempe, Ariz., at Big Surf

April 5 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Palms Casino Resort

April 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Mission Ballroom

April 8 -- Independence, Mo., at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

April 10 -- Irving, Texas., at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 11 -- Beaumont, Texas at Ford Arena

April 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., Nashville Municipal Auditorium

April 14 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Knoxville Civic Coliseum

April 15 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

May 2 -- Hershey, Pa., at GIANT Center

May 3 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Epicenter Festival

May 5 -- Youngstown, Ohio, at Covelli Center

May 6 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

May 8 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at 93X Twin City Takeover

May 9 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Eagles Ballroom

May 10 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at The DeltaPlex Arena

May 12 -- Baltimore, Md., at UMBC Event Center

May 13 -- New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17