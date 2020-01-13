Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is returning to North America in 2020.

The K-pop group announced Monday on Instagram that it will perform in the U.S. and Canada during its upcoming world tour.

Monsta X kicks off the North American leg of its tour June 2 in Minneapolis, Minn., and will bring the dates to a close July 11 in Los Angeles, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

Monsta X also shared a video featuring some of its previous moments in the U.S. The group gave a shoutout to its fans, known as Monbebe, in the caption.

"We're coming back to the U.S. & Canada! We can't wait to see you monbebe," the group wrote.

Monsta X performed the English-language song "Middle of the Night" on Live with Kelly and Ryan in December. The song appears on the group's forthcoming album, All About Luv, scheduled for release Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

All About Luv is Monsta X's first English-language album. The album also includes the singles "Who Do U Luv?" featuring French Montana, "Love U" and "Someone's Someone."

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, and last released the EP Follow: Find You in October. The group is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Alligator," "Find You" and "Follow."

Here's the full list of North American dates for Monsta X's world tour:

June 2 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

June 5 -- Detroit, Mich., at Fox Theatre

June 7 -- Washington, D.C., at EagleBank Arena

June 10 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

June 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Agganis Arena

June 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at ScotiaBank Arena

June 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

June 19 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Borgata Event Center

June 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Infinite Energy Arena

June 24 -- Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., at BB&T Center

June 27 -- Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

June 29 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

July 1 -- Seattle, Wash., at accesso ShoWare Center

July 2 -- Vancouver, B.C., at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 6 -- San Jose, Calif., SAP Center at San Jose

July 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

July 11 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum