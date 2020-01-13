Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty announced on Monday a new North American tour for 2020 featuring special guest The Wallflowers.
The band will be kicking things off on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa.
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. EDT through Live Nation.
The tour is Matchbox Twenty's first since 2017 when they hit the road to mark the 20th anniversary of their hit album Yourself or Someone Like You.
"I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again," frontman Rob Thomas said in a statement.
"Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point," he continued.
Here is the full list of dates for Matchbox Twenty's 2020 North American tour
July 17 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center
July 18 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 19 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 21 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
July 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
July 26 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
July 28 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 -- Bristwo, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 1 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 2 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 4 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 5 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place
Aug. 11 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., at TBA
Aug. 14 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 17 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Zoo Amphitheater
Aug. 18 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart Amp
Aug. 19 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 23 -- Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center
Aug. 25 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
Aug. 26 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 27 -- Cincinnati, Ohio., at Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 30 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio, at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sept. 4 -- Welch, Minn., at Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sept. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sept. 6 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre
Sept. 8 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha
Sept. 10 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
Sept. 12 -- Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sept. 13 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena
Sept. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 19 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center
Sept. 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sept. 24 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Palms Casino Resort
Sept. 27 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena
Sept. 28 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl