Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Matchbox Twenty announced on Monday a new North American tour for 2020 featuring special guest The Wallflowers.

The band will be kicking things off on July 17 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 12 p.m. EDT through Live Nation.

The tour is Matchbox Twenty's first since 2017 when they hit the road to mark the 20th anniversary of their hit album Yourself or Someone Like You.

"I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again," frontman Rob Thomas said in a statement.

"Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point," he continued.

Here is the full list of dates for Matchbox Twenty's 2020 North American tour

July 17 -- Bethlehem, Pa., at Wind Creek Event Center

July 18 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 21 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

July 22 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 24 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

July 26 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

July 28 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 -- Bristwo, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 1 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 2 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 4 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 5 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 7 -- Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's Place

Aug. 11 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., at TBA

Aug. 14 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 17 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 18 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart Amp

Aug. 19 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 23 -- Moline, Ill., at TaxSlayer Center

Aug. 25 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 26 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 27 -- Cincinnati, Ohio., at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 30 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 2 -- Toledo, Ohio, at Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Welch, Minn., at Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sept. 5 -- Sioux Falls, S.D., at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sept. 6 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight Theatre

Sept. 8 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center Omaha

Sept. 10 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

Sept. 12 -- Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 13 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 -- Seattle, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

Sept. 17 -- Ridgefield, Wash., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 19 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 -- Fresno, Calif., at Save Mart Center

Sept. 22 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sept. 24 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Palms Casino Resort

Sept. 27 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 28 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl