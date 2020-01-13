Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released cover art for their latest single, What A Man Gotta Do, and announced the song will drop Friday.

The band, composed of actual brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, tweeted the announcement Monday.

The Jonas Brothers also posted a countdown clock online that is ticking away the days, hours, minutes and seconds until the song's release.

The single marks the Jonas Brothers' first new music of the decade after they made a long-awaited return in 2019 with album Happiness Begins.