EXO member Chen, fourth from right, confirmed his engagement amid rumors he is also expecting his first child. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Chen is engaged to be married.

The 27-year-old recording artist, a member of the K-pop group EXO, confirmed his engagement Monday.

EXO's agency, SM Entertainment, said in a statement that Chen will marry his girlfriend. The company did not share the woman's identity, although it said she is not a celebrity.

"Chen met a very precious person and the two will get married," SM Entertainment said. "The bride is not a celebrity and the wedding ceremony will be done privately."

SM Entertainment also shared a handwritten letter from Chen.

"I have a girlfriend who I want to spend the rest of my life with," the singer wrote.

Chen appeared to confirm reports that his girlfriend is expecting their first child.

"At first, I was worried about the consequences of my decision. But I was discussing it with the label and the members on how to deliver this, so you won't be surprised out of the blue," he said of his engagement. "But then I was graced with good news."

Chen came to fame with EXO and released his second solo EP, Dear My Dear, in October. He is known for the solo singles "Beautiful Goodbye" and "Shall We?"

EXO consists of Chen, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group released its seventh studio album, Obsession, in October.