Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City on December 31. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Roddy Ricch performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Travis Scott and the rap collective JackBoys have the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Travis Scott and the rap collective JackBoys' self-titled CD is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being AntiSocial, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 3, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 4 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 7, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Summer Walker's Over It at No. 10.