Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Travis Scott and the rap collective JackBoys' self-titled CD is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being AntiSocial, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 3, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 4 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 7, DaBaby's Kirk at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 9 and Summer Walker's Over It at No. 10.