Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rhett Akins and his wife, Sonya Akins, are expecting a baby boy.

Taste of Country said Friday that Akins, 50, confirmed at a party for Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell's duet, "What Happens in a Small Town," that Sonya Akins is expecting their first child together in March.

Akins is the father of fellow country music singer Thomas Rhett, who is expecting his third daughter with his wife, Lauren Akins, in February. Akins joked about how Rhett is getting a new baby and a new sibling within weeks of each other, according to The Boot.

Sonya Akins had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September. She shared a photo of a sonogram and a video of the gender reveal.

"We are so excited to share that we will be adding a sweet bundle of joy to our lives next year!" Sonya Akins wrote. "We can not wait to meet baby Akins!!!"

Sonya Akins showed her baby bump in a photo with Akins Dec. 25 on Christmas Day.

"Merry Christmas from us and our sweet little boy on the way!!" she wrote.

Akins is dad to Rhett and daughter Kasey Akins with his ex-wife, Paige Braswell. Akins and Sonya Akins married in September 2017.

Akins is known for the singles "What They're Talkin' About," "That Ain't My Truck" and "Don't Get Me Started," and last released the album Down South in 2008.

Rhett, meanwhile, is parent to two daughters, Willa Grey and Ada James, and is expecting another baby girl. Rhett said in November that his daughters have changed his music.