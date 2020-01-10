Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Morrissey announced on Twitter Friday that he will release a new solo album on March 20 titled I Am Not a Dog on a Chain.

The former Smiths frontman made the announcement alongside a teaser for his new song "Bobby, Don't You Think They Know?" featuring Thelma Houston.

"One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists," Houston said in a statement.

"I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they're doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I'm singing really works on 'Bobby.' And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!" she continued.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain will contain 11 songs and is produced by frequent Morrissey collaborator Joe Chiccarelli.

The tracklist also includes the songs "Jim Jim Falls," "Love Is on Its Way Out," "I Am Not a Dog on a Chain," "What Kind of People Live in These Homes?" "Knockabout World," "Darling, I Hug a Pillow," "Once I Saw the River Clean," "The Truth About Ruth," "The Secret of Music" and "My Hustling Days Are Done."

Morrissey last released a cover album in May 2019 titled California Son which followed 2017's Low in High School.