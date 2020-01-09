Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Zac Brown Band announced on Thursday a new North American summer and fall tour.
The group will kick off the Roar with the Lions tour on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H.
Gregory Alan Isakov will be the featured special guest on the tour from May 24 to June 27. St. Paul and the Broken Bones will open for Zac Brown Band on Sept. 12 for the Wrigley Field concert in Chicago.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," Brown said in a statement.
"They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride - rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!" he continued.
Brown released his first solo album in September titled The Controversy. The project featured the single "Swayze."
Here's the full list of dates for Zac Brown Band's Roar with the Lions tour:
May 24 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 25 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
May 30 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
May 31 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 5 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
June 12 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 14 -- Darien, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 18 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
June 19 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion
June 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
June 25 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 26 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field
June 27 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn., at Twin Cities Summer Jam
July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa, at Great Jones County Fair
Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga., at SunTrust Park
Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas, at Toyota Stadium
Sept. 25 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena