Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band. The group has announced a new North American tour that will begin in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Zac Brown Band announced on Thursday a new North American summer and fall tour.

The group will kick off the Roar with the Lions tour on May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H.

Gregory Alan Isakov will be the featured special guest on the tour from May 24 to June 27. St. Paul and the Broken Bones will open for Zac Brown Band on Sept. 12 for the Wrigley Field concert in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," Brown said in a statement.

"They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride - rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!" he continued.

Brown released his first solo album in September titled The Controversy. The project featured the single "Swayze."

Here's the full list of dates for Zac Brown Band's Roar with the Lions tour:

May 24 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 25 -- Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

May 30 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

May 31 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 5 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

June 12 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 14 -- Darien, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 18 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

June 19 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

June 20 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

June 25 -- Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 26 -- New York, N.Y., at Citi Field

June 27 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn., at Twin Cities Summer Jam

July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa, at Great Jones County Fair

Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga., at SunTrust Park

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas, at Toyota Stadium

Sept. 25 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Denver, Colo., at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena