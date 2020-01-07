Rod Stewart performs during the 80th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 28, 2012, in New York City. UPI /Monika Graff | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart announced Tuesday a 2020 North American summer tour that will feature special guest Cheap Trick.

The singer will kick off the 21-city tour on July 21 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Stewart will perform a number of his signature hits from throughout his career. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Stewart is also set to appear on Entertainment Tonight on Friday to celebrate his 75th birthday and to discuss the upcoming tour.

The music icon released in November You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The project was Stewart's 10th No. 1 album in the U.K.

Here is the full list of dates for Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick:

July 21 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

July 25 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 29 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 1 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 8 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Mark G Etess Arena

Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 -- Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 15 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 22 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Aug. 29 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 2 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 5 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre