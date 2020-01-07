Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart announced Tuesday a 2020 North American summer tour that will feature special guest Cheap Trick.
The singer will kick off the 21-city tour on July 21 at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Stewart will perform a number of his signature hits from throughout his career. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
Stewart is also set to appear on Entertainment Tonight on Friday to celebrate his 75th birthday and to discuss the upcoming tour.
The music icon released in November You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The project was Stewart's 10th No. 1 album in the U.K.
Here is the full list of dates for Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick:
July 21 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
July 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage
July 25 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 29 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 1 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine, at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 8 -- Atlantic City, N.J., at Mark G Etess Arena
Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Aug. 11 -- Holmdel, N.J., PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 15 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 19 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 21 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 22 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Aug. 29 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Aug. 30 -- Woodlands, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 2 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 4 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 5 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre