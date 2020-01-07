Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music group Rascal Flatts will launch a farewell tour in June.

Frontman Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney shared plans for a final tour and new music during Tuesday's episode of CBS This Morning.

"'Farewell' means we really haven't had a break in 20 years, even had time to reflect," LeVox said. "Our fans have given us so much. We've achieved so many milestones in our career."

DeMarcus and Rooney said the tour is meant as a "goodbye" and a "thank you" to fans.

"It's our way of showing appreciation with a humble heart," Rooney said.

"We don't have any plans right now," DeMarcus added. "We want to take the year and focus on celebrating with our fans for 20 wonderful years."

LeVox, DeMarcus and Rooney denied anyone is sick or that there are tensions in the group. The trio are leaving the future open to a reunion.

"We make music, and that's what we do. We may do it again someday collectively," DeMarcus said. "We all still love each other."

Rascal Flatts confirmed it will release new music this year. The group released its 10th studio album, Back to Us, in May 2017.

Rascal Flatts confirmed plans for the farewell tour in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the group wrote. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell -- Life is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

Here's the full list of dates for the Rascal Flatts Farewell -- Life is a Highway tour:

June 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

June 12 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

June 25 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 -- Washington, D.C., at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre