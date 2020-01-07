Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music group Rascal Flatts will launch a farewell tour in June.
Frontman Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney shared plans for a final tour and new music during Tuesday's episode of CBS This Morning.
"'Farewell' means we really haven't had a break in 20 years, even had time to reflect," LeVox said. "Our fans have given us so much. We've achieved so many milestones in our career."
DeMarcus and Rooney said the tour is meant as a "goodbye" and a "thank you" to fans.
"It's our way of showing appreciation with a humble heart," Rooney said.
"We don't have any plans right now," DeMarcus added. "We want to take the year and focus on celebrating with our fans for 20 wonderful years."
LeVox, DeMarcus and Rooney denied anyone is sick or that there are tensions in the group. The trio are leaving the future open to a reunion.
"We make music, and that's what we do. We may do it again someday collectively," DeMarcus said. "We all still love each other."
Rascal Flatts confirmed it will release new music this year. The group released its 10th studio album, Back to Us, in May 2017.
Rascal Flatts confirmed plans for the farewell tour in an Instagram post Tuesday.
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the group wrote. "As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell -- Life is a Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
Here's the full list of dates for the Rascal Flatts Farewell -- Life is a Highway tour:
June 11 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
June 12 -- Detroit, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 13 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center
June 25 -- Chicago, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park
July 18 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
July 23 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 4 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Sept. 5 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 10 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 11 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12 -- Washington, D.C., at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 -- Boston, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Sept. 19 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center
Oct. 1 -- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 -- San Diego, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 -- Denver, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 10 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 15 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheatre