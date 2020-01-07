Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Carrie Underwood will headline a new country music festival in New Jersey.

Festival organizers announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that Underwood, 36, will perform at the inaugural Barefoot Country Music Fest in June.

"Our first headliner announcement for our first year! Please join us in welcoming this seven-time Grammy Award winning gal who has sold over 64 million records worldwide and 26 No. 1 hits," the post reads.

The festival will take place June 19-21 in Wildwood, N.J. Tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. EST and range from $149 for general admission to $949 for a Super VIP pass.

Organizers said the festival will feature "30 plus of country's hottest artists." Additional performers will be announced soon.

Underwood released her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, in September 2018. She supported the album with her Cry Pretty 360 tour, which ran from May into October.

Underwood announced in December that she is stepping down as host of the Country Music Association Awards after appearing in the role for 12 consecutive years.

"I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do," she said.

The 2019 CMA Awards took place in November, with Underwood and Brad Paisley as co-hosts.