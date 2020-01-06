Lizzo performs at the BET Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lizzo stepped away from Twitter after clashing with a person who attributed her popularity to an "obesity epidemic." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo is taking a break from Twitter.

The 31-year-old recording artist announced in a tweet Sunday that she is stepping away from the social media site due to "trolls."

"Yeah I can't do this Twitter [expletive] no more.. too many trolls..." she wrote. "I'll be back when I feel like it."

Lizzo had clashed with a person in December who attributed her popularity to "an obesity epidemic in America."

"I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," Lizzo responded. "The only person who needs to do better is you."

"Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me," she added. "Here's the attention you ordered."

Earlier in December, Lizzo had laughed off controversy about a revealing outfit she wore to a Lakers basketball game. Lizzo responded on CBS This Morning after dancing in a backside-baring dress at the game.

"Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I've always been. This is how I've always liked to dress," she said.

Lizzo discussed dealing with "haters" in interview with Billboard in September.

"I've always had to turn haters into congratulators," she said. "That's the thing with my songs and my live shows: I've never lost that mentality of 'I have to win you over,' and I'm never going to, because I didn't learn that way. I have muscle memory in this."

Lizzo is nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You, released in April. The album includes the singles "Juice" and "Tempo."