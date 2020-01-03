Sam Hunt releases new song 'Sinning With You'

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt has released a new religion-themed song, titled "Sinning With You."

The country star uploaded to YouTube an audio video of "Sinning With You" featuring a camp fire burning outside a house.

"I never felt like I was sinning with you/ Always felt like I could talk to God in the morning/ I knew that I would end up with you," Hunt sings on the track.

"Sinning With You" is the first song released by Hunt after he was arrested on DUI charges in Nashville in November for driving under the influence and possessing an open container.

Hunt was released from custody on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.

"Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend's show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won't happen again," Hunt said on Twitter at the time.

Hunt is best known for his 2017 hit song "Body Like a Back Road."