Justin Bieber releases new song 'Yummy'

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber released a new single Friday, titled "Yummy." It will appear on his fifth album.

Bieber posted a lyric video for "Yummy" onto YouTube featuring ice cream.

The singer also released the track onto music streaming services Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal and Soundcloud.

"Bonafide stallion/ It ain't not stable, no, you stay on the run/ Ain't on the side, you're number one/ Yeah, every time I come around you get it done," Bieber sings.

The pop star also announced that a music video for "Yummy" will be released on Saturday at noon.

Bieber has not set a release date or announced a title for his upcoming fifth album, which follows 2015's Purpose.

The pop star will be kicking off a North American tour that will run from May 14 to Sept. 26.

A documentary series that follows the creation of Bieber's new album and his break from the spotlight, titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, is set to arrive on YouTube on Jan. 27.