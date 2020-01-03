Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine to headline Coachella 2020

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott are set to headline the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The festival will take place over two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., from April 10-12 and then April 17-19.

Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Rex Orange County, Megan Thee Stallion, Brockhampton, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Flume, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Daniel Caesar, FKA twigs, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X and many more and also set to perform.

The first weekend is sold out. A pre-sale for weekend 2 passes will take place on Monday at 12 p.m. PDT.

Coachella 2019 featured headlining acts such as Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.