Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Growing Pains" rapper Lexii Alijai has died at age 21.

Alijai's family confirmed the recording artist's death in Facebook posts Wednesday on New Year's Day.

"Your a real legend," Alijai's cousin Raeisah Clark wrote. "If you know her or heard her music you'd feel chills. Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten! I'm so lost for words... my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai it's too soon."

Alijai's family has yet to share the rapper's cause of death. Alijai, born Alexis Aliaji Lynch, hailed from St. Paul, Minn., and was the granddaughter of late singer Roger Troutman, the founder of the band Zapp.

Singer Kehlani, who collaborated with Alijai on the 2015 song "Jealous," paid tribute to Alijai on Twitter.

"my heart is BROKE," Kehlani wrote.

"i keep typing and backspacing. you knew what you meant to me. everyone knew what you meant. you were so special bro. i sen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex. imma miss you so bad. you was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L," she added.

i keep typing and backspacing you knew what you meant to me everyone knew what you meant you were so special bro i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex imma miss you so bad you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L— Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Rapper Wale and YouTube star Jay Versace also reacted to Alijai's death online.

"Lexii... my God man..." Wale wrote.

"Everything I did you alway supported. u always kept in contact and always showed so much love. we were even working on music together. this one HURTS. ur talent is beyond powerful and inspiring. can't believe I'm typing this, rn rest up lexii. I luv u sm," Versace tweeted.

Alijai released two albums, Joseph's Coat (2015) and Growing Pains (2017), during her lifetime. She is known for her remixes of "Exchange" by Bryson Tiller, "Cold Hearted" by Meek Mill and Jay Z, "Redbone" by Childish Gambino and "Me, Myself & I" by Beyoncé.