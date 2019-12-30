Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Norwegian band A-ha is sharing a 4K version of its "Take on Me" music video.

The group released a remastered version Monday of the iconic video for the hit song.

A-ha initially released "Take on Me" in 1984 and recorded a second version for its debut studio album, Hunting High and Low, released the next year. The song also had two music videos, the second of which was directed by Steve Barron.

Barron's version uses rotoscoping, or a mix of live-action and pencil animation. A-ha shared a video Monday showing how the 4K restoration makes the music video more clear and vibrant.

A-ha replaced the original music video with the remastered version on YouTube and hopes to reach 1 billion views. The video had over 975 million views as of Monday morning.

"'Take On Me' has been REMASTERED IN 4K for 2020 and beyond. Watch it now to help get this iconic video to 1 billion views!" A-ha wrote in the comments.

"Take on Me" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1985. A-ha released a three-part docuseries about the making of the song in November.

A-ha consists of Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy. The group is also known for the singles "The Sun Always shines on TV," "Stay on These Roads" and "Crying in the Rain" and released its 10th studio album, Cast in Steel, in 2015.