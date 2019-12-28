Harry Styles' 'Fine Line' tops the U.S. album chart

Rapper Roddy Ricch performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Singer/songwriter Blake Shelton appears backstage at the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has the No. 1 album in the United States this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Harry Styles' Fine Line is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Blake Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country, followed by Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial at No. 3, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 6, Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Lover at No. 10.