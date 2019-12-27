Travis Scott releases compilation album 'Jackboys'

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards on August 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Travis Scott released on Friday a new compilation album titled Jackboys, featuring artists from his Cactus Jack record label.

The seven-track project also includes appearances from Quavo and Offset of Migos, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes and Pop Smoke along with a remix of Scott's song "Highest in the Room" featuring Rosalia and Lil Baby.

"JACKBOYS !!! WHOLE SQUAD GOING UP," Scott said on Twitter Friday alongside a link for the album and the cover art which features a group of drivers wearing bright ski masks.

Jackboys is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal and YouTube Music.

The album is Scott's latest release following 2018's Astroworld, which featured the hit single "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake