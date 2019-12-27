Momoland teases 'Thumbs Up' music video

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Momoland is giving a glimpse of their new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a clip Friday of their video for the new single "Thumbs Up."

The teaser shows the members of Momoland play glamorous delivery people. The group wears yellow and red outfits reminiscent of DHL mail service.

"Thumbs Up" is the title track from Momoland's forthcoming single album of the same name. The group will release the single album and the full "Thumbs Up" video Monday.

Momoland released its debut studio album, Chiri Chiri, in September. The album includes the single "Pinky Love."

Momoland was formed in 2016 and consists of Hyebin, Jane, Nayun, Daisy, JooE, Ahin and Nancy. The group is known for the singles "Bboom Bboom," "Baam" and "I'm So Hot."