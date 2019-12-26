Stray Kids rebel in 'Gone Days' music video

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a playful video Thursday for the new single "Mixtape: Gone Days."

The "Gone Days" video opens with Stray Kids in a classroom scene. The singers are then seen rebelling against a teacher wearing a horse mask.

Soompi said "Gone Days" is a play on the Korean word "kkondae," or a condescending older person.

"This is the new generation, go away," Stray Kids sing in the song.

"Mixtape: Gone Days" follows the release of Stray Kids' EP Clé: Levanter. The EP, released Dec. 9, includes the singles "Double Knot" and "Levanter."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is known for the singles "Hellevator," "My Pace," "Miroh" and "Side Effects."