Kanye West (L) with his wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper released a new album on Christmas Day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Kanye West released on Christmas Day a new album from his Sunday Service Choir titled Jesus Is Born.

The 19-track project features West and the choir as the rapper delivers more gospel music following the October release of Jesus Is King.

The album contains new gospel-themed versions of his songs "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1," now renamed "Father Stretch," and "Ultralight Beam," which appeared on West's 2016 release The Life of Pablo.

West announced the release of Jesus Is Born on Twitter alongside a download link and cover art of a blue ocean and sky.

Jesus Is Born is featured on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Pandora and Tidal.

West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, also made headlines over the holiday for giving their 6-year-old daughter, North, a jacket that once belonged to the late Michael Jackson.