Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber celebrated Christmas by singing songs from his 2011 holiday album.

The 25-year-old singer performed his own car karaoke Wednesday to songs from Under the Mistletoe.

One video shows Bieber singing along to his song "Christmas Eve." The singer wears red and green plaid pants, a green hoodie and a warm white hat.

"Merry Christmas #bieber2020," he captioned the post.

Another video shows Bieber performing a "little throwback" to his song "Mistletoe." Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, complimented the singer in the comments.

"look at how cute you areeeeee!!!! Hiiiiiii!!!!" Baldwin wrote.

A third video shows Bieber performing an energetic cover of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."

Bieber spent the holiday with Baldwin and other family.

Bieber posted the Christmas videos a day after sharing plans for new music. Bieber will release a new single, "Yummy," on Jan. 3, and a new album in 2020.

In addition, Bieber announced a new North American tour. The singer will perform 45 shows, beginning May 14 and ending Sept. 26.

Bieber released the singles "I Don't Care" with Ed Sheeran, "Bad Guy (Remix)" with Billie Eilish and "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay this year. His most recent album, Purpose, debuted in 2015.