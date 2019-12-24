Justin Bieber will release a new single, album and go on tour in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Justin Bieber announced a new album, tour and single in a YouTube video posted Dec. 24. The first single drops Jan. 3 and a North American tour begins May 14.

In the video, Bieber alludes to his past mistakes and says that his current place in life informs his new music. Bieber has spoken about drug use and mental health struggles.

He shared in an Instagram post Sept. 3 that he began using drugs at 19. He is now 25 and married to Hailey Baldwin. The video includes clips of two songs.

"Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever," goes one song. "Every time I go the wrong way, turn me back around. Had a right to take my chance with you instead. Do you second that emotion? You really got me your way."

The song Bieber plans to release Jan. 3 is called Yummy. The chorus repeats the single word frequently, with a verse leading up to it.

"When you come around me, do me like you miss me even though you've been with me," Bieber sings.

The video also announces 45 tour dates in the U.S. and Canada between May 14 and Sept. 26.

In October, Bieber promised his Instagram followers a new album at Christmas if his post got one million likes. The video does not give a release date for the album.