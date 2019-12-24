Drake releases new music video 'War'

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake released a new music video called "War" on Tuesday.

"Introducing EL-KUUMBA...Oliver El-Khatib in collaboration with Kuumba International presents EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL. 1 releasing tonight at midnight," the artist posted on Instagram Monday a few hours before the video was released.

The post included a teaser with a moon that looks like a human skull in a purple sky over a city-scape.

Billboard.com said the song is part of OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib's new project, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.

Directed by Theo Skudra, the 3-minute video for "War" has gotten nearly 2 million views since it was posted to YouTube.

It shows Drake and his friends dressed for a cold climate, partying in a lodge and riding snowmobiles.