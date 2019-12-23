Tyler, the Creator releases two new songs

Tyler, the Creator at the Los Angeles premiere of "Sausage Party" in 2016. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Tyler, the Creator released new music on Monday. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Tyler, the Creator digitally released two new songs and music videos on Monday.

"Best Interest" and "Group B" were cut from the music artist's fifth studio album, Igor.

"A song that i never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions. didnt want it to sit on a hard drive. filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!" is the message that accompanies "Best Interest" on YouTube, along with the song's lyrics.

The words to "Group B" are also written below the video.

Igor was released in May. It is currently nominated for the Best Rap Album Grammy.