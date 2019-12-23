Ariana Grande wraps up 'Sweetener' concert tour, releases live album

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Pop music star Ariana Grande has wrapped up her nine-month Sweetener concert tour in Inglewood, Calif., and released a live album.

"Thank u, swt. 'k bye for now (swt live)' out now. love u," Grande, 26, tweeted Monday, along with a link to the website where digital copies of the record could be purchased.

Grande's first live album features 32 tracks and follows the set list from her tour, Forbes reported.

The singer-songwriter teased earlier this month that the album was on its way, but she did not reveal when fans could expect it.

The concert tour supported Grande's blockbuster albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Grande is nominated for five awards at the 2020 Grammys, including Album of the Year for Thank U, Next, which includes the hit singles "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."