Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' is No. 1 album in U.S.

Rapper Juice Wrld performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Singer Camila Cabello arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rap artist Roddy Ricch has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the Who's self-titled record, followed by Camila Cabello's Romance at No. 3, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 4 and XXXTentacion's Bad Vibes Forever at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Juice WRLD's Goodbye & Good Riddance at No. 6, the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 7, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 8, Pentatonix's The Best of Pentatonix Christmas at No. 9 and Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love at No. 10.

Rising hip-hop star Juice WRLD died on Dec. 8 following a seizure in an airport. He was 21.