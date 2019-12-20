Seventeen's Jeonghan to take break amid health issues

Jeonghan will take a temporary hiatus from K-pop group Seventeen following a recent visit to the hospital. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Seventeen member Jeonghan is taking a break from the South Korean boy band due to health issues.

Seventeen's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said in a statement Friday that Jeonghan, 24, will take a temporary hiatus from group activities following a recent visit to the hospital.

"Jeonghan recently visited the hospital for health reasons with symptoms of dizziness, and after a complete medical examination, he was advised to minimize his schedules with adequate rest. Based on this, we had a serious conversation with Jeonghan and decided to temporarily halt all of his activities until late December," the company said, according to Soompi.

"Jeonghan is currently resting and we will do our best and give our full support for everything he needs for his treatment and full recovery," the agency added. "Once again, we wish to apologize for causing fans concern, and we ask for there to not be any speculation or misunderstandings about Jeonghan's health and schedule."

Seventeen fans, known as Carat, wished Jeonghan well on social media, with #GetWellSoonJeonghan trending on Twitter.

"Let's pray for his health and fast recovery," one person wrote.

Seventeen released its third studio album, An Ode, in September. The group debuted in 2015 and is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry," "Happy Ending" and "Fear."