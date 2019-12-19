Dec. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet is giving a glimpse of Joy in "Psycho."

The K-pop group shared a teaser video Thursday on Twitter featuring Joy, 23.

The clip shows Joy running across a lawn in a beaded gown. The teaser ends with the word "Psycho," the name of Red Velvet's forthcoming new single.

Red Velvet also released teaser photos showing Joy in the same white dress and a veil.

"Psycho" appears on Red Velvet's album The ReVe Festival: Finale, a reissue of the group's EPs The ReVe Festival: Day 1 and The ReVe Festival: Day 2. Red Velvet will release the album and the full "Psycho" video Dec. 23.

Red Velvet released The ReVe Festival: Day 2 in August. The EP includes the single "Umpah Umpah," which the group shared a music video for the same month.

Red Velvet consists of Joy, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."