Lumineers, Lil Wayne to perform at Beale Street Music Festival

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rock band The Lumineers and rapper Lil Wayne will perform at the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival.

Festival organizers announced the first round of its lineup for the music festival Thursday on Twitter.

Beale Street Music Festival is part of the annual Memphis in May festivities and will take place May 1-3 at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, Tenn., next year.

The Avett Brothers, Three 6 Mafia, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, AJR, Young Dolph, Rival Sons, Mavis Staples, Billy Strings, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taj Mahal and Sheer Mag will also take the stage.

"There's always tremendous anticipation for our announcement each year, and while the complete lineup will be announced in early February, this year we decided to release the first round of artists now to give our fans a sample of how big the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival will be," Memphis in May president and CEO James Holt said in a statement.

The Avett Brothers shared their excitement in a tweet Thursday.

"We are excited to return to #Memphis for @BealeStMusicFes," the band wrote.

A limited number of discounted three-day passes are available now for $135. VIP passes are on sale for $699.

The Lumineers released its third studio album, III, in September, and will promote the album with a 2020 tour. Lil Wayne released the new single "Gimme Brain" featuring Travis Barker and Rick Ross this week.