Chicago, Public Enemy to receive Lifetime Achievement awards

Iggy Pop at the Weinstein Company and Netflix 2017 Golden Globes after party in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, James Pankow, Walter Parazaider, Lee Loughnane and Robert Lamm of Chicago. The band will receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, along with Public Enemy, Iggy Pop, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago, Public Enemy, Iggy Pop, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and more are set to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at The Recording Academy's 2020 Special Merit Awards ceremony.

Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes and John Prine will also receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. The award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording.

Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker are the Trustees Award honorees, with George Augspurger set to receive the Technical Grammy Award.

The 2020 Special Merit Awards will be held on April 18 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

"Our industry is one that prides itself on influence and paying it forward, and each year the Recording Academy has the privilege of honoring a select group of visionaries whose creative contributions have rippled throughout our culture," Deborah Dugan, president and CEO of The Recording Academy said in a statement.

"Our Special Merit Awards recipients have molded their musical passion into pieces of history that will continue to influence and inspire generations of music creators and music lovers to come," she continued.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with the Industry Icons Award at the pre-Grammy gala on Jan. 25.

The Recording Academy will host the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X received six nominations each, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.