Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney is adding 18 shows to his Chillaxification tour in 2020.

The 51-year-old country music star shared plans Tuesday on Twitter to expand his tour with new amphitheater concerts.

"As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are... and there's nothing like them... there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places. Amphitheater dates for 2020 added at kennychesney.com," he wrote.

Chesney will perform his first amphitheater show of the tour May 7 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Michael Franti & Spearhead will open for Chesney at the amphitheater shows.

Chesney previously announced 22 stadium shows for the Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. The tour begins April 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Chesney released his 17th studio album, Songs for the Saints, in July 2018. He released a new single, "Tip of My Tongue," this July.

Here are the new amphitheater dates for the Chillaxification tour:

May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheater

May 13 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater

May 14 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater

May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 4 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 11 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

June 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 18 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

June 25 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

July 2-3 -- Lake Tahoe, Calif., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 23 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

July 29 -- Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater

July 30 -- Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 5 -- Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion