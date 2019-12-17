Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Kenny Chesney is adding 18 shows to his Chillaxification tour in 2020.
The 51-year-old country music star shared plans Tuesday on Twitter to expand his tour with new amphitheater concerts.
"As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are... and there's nothing like them... there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places. Amphitheater dates for 2020 added at kennychesney.com," he wrote.
Chesney will perform his first amphitheater show of the tour May 7 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Michael Franti & Spearhead will open for Chesney at the amphitheater shows.
Chesney previously announced 22 stadium shows for the Chillaxification tour with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. The tour begins April 18 in Arlington, Texas.
Chesney released his 17th studio album, Songs for the Saints, in July 2018. He released a new single, "Tip of My Tongue," this July.
Here are the new amphitheater dates for the Chillaxification tour:
May 7 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at Coral Sky Amphitheater
May 13 -- Southaven, Miss., at BankPlus Amphitheater
May 14 -- Brandon, Miss., at Brandon Amphitheater
May 28 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
June 4 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 11 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP
June 17 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 18 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
June 25 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
July 2-3 -- Lake Tahoe, Calif., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 23 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
July 29 -- Albuquerque at Isleta Amphitheater
July 30 -- Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 5 -- Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 6 -- Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 -- Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 26 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion