Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift will headline the 2020 Glastonbury Festival.

Festival co-creator Michael Eavis announced in a video Sunday on Twitter that Swift, 30, will perform at the music festival in its 50th anniversary year.

"She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted," Eavis said.

"She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted." Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) December 15, 2019

Glastonbury Festival runs June 24-28 in 2020. Swift will take the stage June 28.

Swift confirmed the news in an Instagram post Sunday. She shared a photo of herself holding up a flyer for the festival.

"I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!" Swift captioned the post.

Paul McCartney and Diana Ross were previously announced as headlining acts. McCartney will perform June 27, while Ross will take the stage June 28.

Tickets went on sale in October and are sold out. Festival organizers will host a resale for coach and ticket packages April 16 and a general admission resale April 19.

Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August and will launch her supporting Lover Fest tour in June. She released the holiday song "Christmas Tree Farm" this month.

In addition, Swift will be the focus of the new Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. She will also star in an adaptation of the musical Cats that opens in theaters Friday.